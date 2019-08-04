American National Bankshares (AMNB) to pay $0.27 on Sep 20, 2019; Barclays Plc Has Decreased Lincoln Natl Ind (Put) (LNC) Holding By $556,800

American National Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) is expected to pay $0.27 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:AMNB) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. American National Bankshares Inc’s current price of $35.61 translates into 0.76% yield. American National Bankshares Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 5,984 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has declined 8.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMNB News: 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’

Barclays Plc decreased Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (Put) (LNC) stake by 59.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barclays Plc sold 9,600 shares as Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (Put) (LNC)’s stock declined 1.07%. The Barclays Plc holds 6,500 shares with $382,000 value, down from 16,100 last quarter. Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (Put) now has $11.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.66. About 2.03 million shares traded or 44.25% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services and products. The company has market cap of $396.75 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 21.44 P/E ratio. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $184,940 activity. Another trade for 4,282 shares valued at $149,870 was made by MADDUX FRANKLIN W on Tuesday, July 23. 1,000 shares were bought by Pleasant Dan Miller, worth $35,070.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.7 in 2018Q4.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $604,857 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider GLASS DENNIS R sold $604,857.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.