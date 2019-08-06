American National Bank Upped Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Position; Wms Partners Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $470,237; Share Price Declined

American National Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 32.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 34,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 141,782 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, up from 106,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 18.09 million shares traded or 35.07% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 3,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 80,912 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31M, down from 84,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 8.89 million shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 2 Safest Dividend Stocks on the Planet – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.27 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Corp In invested 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 72,195 were reported by Stonebridge Capital Mgmt Inc. Liberty Mngmt Inc has 0.5% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Macroview Inv Ltd Liability Co owns 0.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 397 shares. Nomura Inc stated it has 271,444 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 21,916 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Narwhal Capital reported 47,782 shares. Adirondack & Mgmt holds 1,558 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Pecaut And holds 2.68% or 37,202 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fincl, a Kentucky-based fund reported 1.64M shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 514,405 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 2.27 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 364,706 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.59% or 65,181 shares. Asset Management Group Inc stated it has 1.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Verizon stock drops after Citi downgrade – MarketWatch” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.