American National Bank Upped 3M Co Com (MMM) Position by $639,630; As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Schooner Capital Has Cut Its Stake

American National Bank increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 468.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 3,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 3,750 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $157.96. About 453,335 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12M, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.84. About 154,987 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 7,648 shares to 7,077 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 5,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,252 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF).