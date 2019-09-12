American National Bank Trimmed Visa (V) Position by $360,705 as Stock Price Rose; Gateway Investment Advisers Holds Stake in Autoliv (ALV)

American National Bank decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 2,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 42,342 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.35 million, down from 44,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $178.36. About 3.92 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 126.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 59,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% . The institutional investor held 107,204 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56M, up from 47,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 175,271 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS FOR NEW AUTOLIV ESTIMATES ITS LEVERAGE RATIO* OF NET DEBT* TO EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 1.5X AT TIME OF COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 22/03/2018 – Autoliv: Leaders for Veoneer and Autoliv announced ahead of planned spin-off; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv Board Approves Spin-Off of Veoneer Subsidiary; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Bd of Directors Approved Completion of Previously Announced Spin-Off of Veoneer Into an Independent Publicly Traded Co; 04/04/2018 – AUTOLIV HOLDER CEVIAN CAPITAL BOOSTS STAKE TO 9.62%; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv: Process of Spinning Off Electronics Business Under Name Veoneer Progressing Well; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Veoneer to Be Owned by Cevian Capital Following Spin-Off; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Mary Cummings, Mark Durcan and Jonas Synnergren to Join Veoneers Board; 21/05/2018 – Autoliv: Autoliv provides update on planned Veoneer spin-off; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Autoliv Board approves completion of spin-off

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27,341 shares to 842,946 shares, valued at $39.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 71,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,318 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold ALV shares while 55 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 6.03% more from 24.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Ltd has 0.13% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 1.25 million shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 8,675 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement holds 6,910 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0% or 6,573 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 124,330 shares stake. Victory Cap Mgmt owns 5,160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 6,509 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 11,534 shares. Rmb Management Ltd Llc holds 31,014 shares. Anderson Hoagland invested in 13,650 shares or 0.52% of the stock. M&T National Bank accumulated 0% or 11,221 shares. United Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,125 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 6,644 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,462 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 28,585 are held by Stifel Fincl Corp.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.18B for 31.18 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 17,282 shares to 53,658 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gs Activebeta Us Small Cap by 68,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,392 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).