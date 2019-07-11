American National Bank Trimmed Costco Wholesale Common (COST) Stake by $744,634; Ajo LP Has Lowered Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Holding as Shares Declined

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 144,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 701,008 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.04 million, down from 845,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $175.61. About 279,181 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01

American National Bank decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp Common (COST) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 3,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,551 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, down from 28,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $271.42. About 1.26M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 26.82 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Assocs has invested 0.16% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 46,121 shares. Argent Trust has invested 0.32% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Financial Counselors has 62,480 shares. Factory Mutual Insur holds 61,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 819,963 shares. Lincoln invested in 6,851 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Maple Cap Management Inc holds 49,264 shares. Hanseatic Management Svcs Inc holds 1.29% or 5,107 shares. Leavell Inv Management owns 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,128 shares. Cwh Capital Management has 3,840 shares. Btr Capital Incorporated holds 0.34% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 7,267 shares. Cumberland Prtn holds 0.56% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 23,098 shares. The North Carolina-based Counsel Inc has invested 7.27% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sandy Spring State Bank has 11,964 shares.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Activebeta Em Mkts Equity Etf Gldmn Sach Actvbeta Emrg Mkt Eqy by 90,901 shares to 98,833 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Common.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 99,200 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability holds 13,255 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 37,922 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bowling Mngmt Lc has 14,041 shares. 11,700 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Oberweis Asset Mngmt reported 45,210 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 40,924 shares. Bragg Fin Advisors Inc holds 36,217 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc, Washington-based fund reported 25 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 30,057 shares or 0.03% of the stock. D E Shaw And has 74,497 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Pa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). 148,774 were reported by Ameriprise Fin Inc. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). 40,469 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America Movil (NYSE:AMX) by 226,647 shares to 905,299 shares, valued at $12.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 789,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Darling Intl (NYSE:DAR).