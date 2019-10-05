American National Bank Raised Its Stake in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by $1.73 Million; As Public Storage (PSA) Share Value Rose, Holder Wagner Bowman Management Has Upped Its Stake

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $246.82. About 697,469 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

American National Bank increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 17,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 53,658 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42 million, up from 36,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $98.99. About 270,222 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nexstar Media to sell 19 TV stations to Tegna, Scripps for $1.32B – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “AT&T and Nexstar make peace – Dallas Business Journal” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 19,075 shares to 105 shares, valued at $17,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 1,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,884 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Group Incorporated stated it has 3.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 3,886 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,923 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Regions Finance Corporation stated it has 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). United Fin Advisers Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 6,642 shares. Community State Bank Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Invesco accumulated 83,588 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,158 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 4,857 shares. First Manhattan reported 167 shares stake. Brandywine Glob Ltd Llc has 130,856 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Axa accumulated 0.05% or 127,100 shares. Moreover, Swiss Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 84,860 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 19,399 shares in its portfolio.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $431.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,463 shares to 10,172 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Health (VHT) by 2,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,946 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Fin (VFH).

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Storage A Safe Store Of Value? – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Public Storage Announces Management Changes – Business Wire” published on April 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “This REIT Just Hit a 2-Year High — Is It Still a Buy? – Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Public Storage Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.625% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series U – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage: Another Preferred Stock IPO That Broke Below The 5% Threshold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.