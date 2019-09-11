American National Bank Position in Suntrust Bks Com (STI) Trimmed by $4.29 Million as Valuation Rose; As Polaris Inds (PII) Stock Value Declined, Camelot Portfolios Increased Its Stake by $1.13 Million

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 4470% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 13,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 13,710 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.03. About 506,256 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted `RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q NET INCOME 686.1M RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 20/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS BUYS POLARIS ALPHA; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert); 21/05/2018 – Polaris Named to Fortune 500 List; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.16, REV VIEW $5.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

American National Bank decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc Com (STI) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 21,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 5 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 21,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $67.1. About 873,926 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO BILL ROGERS SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Charge-Offs $79M; 13/03/2018 – SUNTRUST NAMES STAN LITTLE PRESIDENT OF THE SUNTRUST FOUNDATION; 10/04/2018 – Hilton Grand Vacations at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust to Offer Free Identity Protection; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – UPON ADOPTION OF ASU 2018-02, ELECTED TO RECLASSIFY ABOUT $154 MLN OF STRANDED TAX EFFECTS FROM AOCI TO RETAINED EARNINGS; 21/03/2018 – Shutterstock Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 27/03/2018 – Platform Specialty at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24 PCT, UP 15 BASIS POINTS

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 37,318 shares to 220,502 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Common by 22,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Orrstown taps another BB&T banker for key Maryland role – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SunTrust Bank to Donate $250,000 to American Red Cross for Hurricane Dorian Disaster Relief – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Square wins over more Wall Street analysts – San Francisco Business Times” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SunTrust Foundation Awards $2.7 Million in Grants to Winners of the 2019 Lighting the Way Awards – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Capital injection allows local distiller to expand premium brand – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.25 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.24% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 233,146 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 340,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 0.2% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 16.37 million shares. Ballentine Ltd Liability stated it has 3,520 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited Co has invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Gyroscope Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 3,272 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund accumulated 8,813 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Tortoise Ltd has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 5,312 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 24,371 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.04% or 9,231 shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $577.57 million for 11.98 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 9,561 shares to 14,018 shares, valued at $628,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kayne Anderson Mdstm Energy (KMF) by 32,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,377 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone owns 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 66 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.01% or 230,373 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership has 110,998 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,000 shares. Parsec Mngmt invested in 0.74% or 137,203 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Caprock Gru holds 4,192 shares. Shelton Management has invested 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Brinker Cap has invested 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 16,079 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Rothschild & Company Asset Management Us Inc holds 134,379 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Kbc Group Nv has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 6,217 shares.

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Polaris’ Single Biggest Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Polaris (PII) Article in NYT is Mainly Based on Past Events, Quality/Recalls in Piece Are Behind, May Re-Stoke Reputational Harm – Bloomberg, Citing Suntrust – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Pays A 0.8% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Polaris (NYSE:PII) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 42% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.