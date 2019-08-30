American National Bank Lifted Its Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Position by $706,667; Walleye Trading Lifted Stake in Essex Ppty Tr (Put) (ESS) as Share Value Rose

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (Put) (ESS) by 175% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $321.39. About 100,043 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD – PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$167.3 MLN VS HK$136.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Essex ARG, 13th MEU Begin Integrated training; 18/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Suburban Essex Dental/; 22/03/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into allegations of historic sexual abuse by child; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICAL…; 08/05/2018 – Fiduciary Trust Adds Booking, Exits Essex Property: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: USS Essex (LHD 2) Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG) Underway for Pre-Season Tactical Workout; 15/05/2018 – Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Buys 16% Position in pSivida; 23/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust – A New Addition To The REIT Forum’s Portfolio; 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market

American National Bank increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 2,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 32,101 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, up from 29,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $234.2. About 1.32M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assets Invest Ltd Company owns 9,000 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 1,081 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 2 shares. Registered Invest Advisor reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Comm Ltd has 0.01% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 3,531 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.02% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Davis Selected Advisers invested in 68,491 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 75,000 shares. Anson Funds LP holds 2,303 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 92,185 shares. M&T Financial Bank has 6,212 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd has 1,400 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.07% or 14,850 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 0.06% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Call) (NYSE:TMO) by 2,100 shares to 20,800 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 6,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Dublin Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 6,413 shares to 58,978 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc Com (NYSE:STI) by 21,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Loews invested in 0.06% or 30,000 shares. Raub Brock Cap Management Lp holds 4.21% or 81,039 shares in its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc invested in 6,203 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability has 67,535 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Hartford Invest Mgmt has 0.94% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 133,020 shares. Pggm Investments, Netherlands-based fund reported 857,520 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 56,585 shares. Healthcor Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 556,560 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd accumulated 525,120 shares. 9,828 are held by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.48% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc owns 741,772 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. First Merchants owns 21,915 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Kanawha Capital Limited Company holds 0.07% or 2,136 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

