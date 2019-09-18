American National Bank Lifted By $433,344 Its Fastenal Co Common (FAST) Stake; Harding Loevner LP Has Cut Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position By $7.47 Million

American National Bank increased Fastenal Co Corp Common (FAST) stake by 98.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American National Bank acquired 13,542 shares as Fastenal Co Corp Common (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The American National Bank holds 27,222 shares with $887,000 value, up from 13,680 last quarter. Fastenal Co Corp Common now has $19.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 2.83 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 1.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp sold 51,145 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 3.17 million shares with $464.07 million value, down from 3.22 million last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $25.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $158.65. About 541,888 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c

American National Bank decreased Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) stake by 8,755 shares to 95,799 valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) stake by 52,330 shares and now owns 20 shares. Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -6.17% below currents $33.57 stock price. Fastenal had 11 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FAST in report on Monday, April 8 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, June 14. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 12. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought $33,264. $76,218 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RIAs May Be Growing Too Fast – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fastenal (FAST) August Sales Consistent With Market Pattern – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GMS vs. FAST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Tips for Becoming an Ethical Shopper – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Grp reported 57,452 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Capital Advisers Ltd holds 0% or 22,778 shares in its portfolio. Northern has 7.57 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust reported 5,045 shares stake. Cookson Peirce And has 263,521 shares. Willis Inv Counsel has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Saturna owns 1.21M shares. Capital Va reported 371,516 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 136,972 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Prudential Finance reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 9,460 are held by Fayerweather Charles. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 16,317 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.22% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Loudon Inv Mngmt owns 114,104 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 61,780 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 269,853 shares. 21,374 were accumulated by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc holds 50,654 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.02% stake. First Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 198,410 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Markel invested 0.17% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 4,219 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.08% or 32,161 shares. Df Dent And holds 3.91% or 1.47M shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson has 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 4,635 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Hexavest Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 88 shares. Alps Advsr owns 4,813 shares. Next Gp reported 2,208 shares.

Harding Loevner Lp increased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 4.79M shares to 15.57M valued at $618.88M in 2019Q2. It also upped Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) stake by 52,055 shares and now owns 2.81 million shares. Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verisk Analytics has $15500 highest and $111 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is -19.11% below currents $158.65 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 5 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Sell” rating and $111 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk (VRSK) to Acquire DMGT’s Genscape for $364 Million – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verisk Announces Plans to Analyze Structured and Unstructured Electronic Health Data from MIB EHR to Develop New Life Insurance Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Geomni Dashboard Integrates Renoworks FastTrack for On-Demand Access to Property Measurements and 3D Visualization – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.13 million for 35.41 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.