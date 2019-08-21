American National Bank Increases Holding in Verizon Communications Com (VZ); Cognex (CGNX) Stock Price Declined While Snyder Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $587,700

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 11,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 589,944 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.01 million, down from 601,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.85. About 785,430 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M

American National Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 32.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 34,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 141,782 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, up from 106,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 8.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 55,278 shares to 463,845 shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 55,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Investors Ltd accumulated 59,398 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mai Capital Management, Ohio-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.13% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 5.48 million shares. Sei Investments invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 106,010 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Cwm Lc invested in 0% or 780 shares. Research Global Invsts has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Mackenzie Fin stated it has 369,235 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Quantbot Limited Partnership accumulated 18,317 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Invesco holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 1.34M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 30,096 shares.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 3,970 shares to 75 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc Com (NYSE:STI) by 21,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beutel Goodman reported 5.16M shares. Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Management has invested 1.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Co Tn has invested 0.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Fayez Sarofim has 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Heathbridge Ltd accumulated 528,450 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 116,433 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.88% or 57.72M shares. Lucas Capital holds 1.06% or 15,233 shares in its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Com Va owns 953,061 shares or 3.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sunbelt has 1.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 39,148 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 6.52 million shares. 973,521 are held by Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Limited. Patten And Patten Inc Tn owns 0.88% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 135,183 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs holds 20,506 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Verity Asset invested in 0.81% or 11,815 shares.