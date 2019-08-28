American National Bank Increases Holding in Roper Industries (ROP); Edmp Holds Position in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT)

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) by 285.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 178,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 241,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 62,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 1.43M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program

American National Bank increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 919 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 16,693 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 15,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $355.85. About 139,492 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 8,287 shares to 49,511 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,265 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based B And T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt has invested 0.6% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 72,315 shares. 100 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co. Catalyst Capital Limited Com reported 7,500 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd holds 17.19% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 248,093 shares. Hills National Bank & Trust Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,197 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Torray Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.26% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 62,686 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 7,601 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,417 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Lc owns 7,460 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 3,548 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 1.22% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 237 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 31,722 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 27,321 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Daiwa Secs holds 0% or 15,500 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 18.56 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Echo Street Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Amer Intll Grp Inc invested in 0.02% or 244,349 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 85,282 shares. Hudock Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Century Inc invested in 0.02% or 928,051 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 490,537 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 78,000 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Albion Fincl Ut stated it has 0.06% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $144,090 activity.