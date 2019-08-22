American National Bank Holds Position in Verizon Communications Com (VZ); Mastercard (MA) Holder Dowling & Yahnke Cut Its Holding by $414,775 as Valuation Rose

American National Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 32.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 34,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 141,782 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, up from 106,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 7.63 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 49,990 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77M, down from 51,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $282.01. About 2.40M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mount Lucas Management LP has 11,975 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 1,471 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 2.31M shares. Birinyi Assoc has invested 7.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 3,485 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Advisory Grp stated it has 1,050 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First United Bank holds 0.85% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 5,860 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 4,416 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 290,145 shares. Bluemar Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 21,467 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Company holds 7,176 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dearborn Partners Llc has 2.13% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Scholtz And Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 5.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Public Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 231,210 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,098 shares to 66,722 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 9,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

