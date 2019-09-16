American National Bank Has Upped Valero Energy New Com (VLO) Holding by $1.19 Million as Share Price Declined; Sandy Spring Bank Has Trimmed Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake as Market Value Declined

American National Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (VLO) by 40.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 14,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 48,794 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18M, up from 34,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $81.31. About 7.25 million shares traded or 128.51% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery running at 10 pct above capacity; 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery HCU operating normally after restart; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 25/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282773 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) by 53.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 22,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 19,744 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 42,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.15. About 2.33M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 20/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: China’s regulators are pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its proposal to buy; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Will Consist of 10 Directors Effective as of the Holding of the Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Trump asked Commerce chief to look into limits on China’s ZTE -White House; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tieup; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Democratic leader praises Trump’s blocking Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 15/05/2018 – Raging Capital Adds Qualcomm, Exits Twilio: 13F; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SMARTPHONE MARKET BEGINNING TO IMPROVE

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 38,310 shares to 3,885 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 1,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,884 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,739 shares to 11,512 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 4,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index Fund (IJR).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.52 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.