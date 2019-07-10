American National Bank Has Upped Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE); As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Reliant Investment Management Lowered Stake

American National Bank increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1102.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 14,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,910 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 1,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $208.16. About 1.35 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements

Reliant Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc sold 4,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $296.9. About 821,120 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc Com (NYSE:STI) by 21,425 shares to 5 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,265 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA).

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on February 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Joins the Dividend Champions: Is It Worth Buying? – Motley Fool” published on April 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NextEra Energy assessed as having best-in-class preparedness, according to S&P Global Ratings’ methodology for environmental, social and governance factors – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NextEra Energy announces date for release of second-quarter 2019 financial results – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About NextEra Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Pay – Yahoo Sports” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru Com has invested 0.32% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bluestein R H & Com accumulated 70,998 shares. Indiana Trust & Inv Management reported 5,893 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Brookstone Cap accumulated 0.02% or 1,863 shares. Axel Capital Limited Liability Co holds 24,000 shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 7,142 were reported by Court Place Limited Liability Corporation. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.89% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Washington Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 86,738 shares. 27,476 are held by Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Com. Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv invested in 3,713 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt Inc owns 6,390 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Investment holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 62,313 shares. Cutter Brokerage accumulated 3,505 shares. Fayez Sarofim And reported 12,657 shares.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cancer Diagnostic Company Biocept’s Stock Doubles In Value: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Makes Move In Gene Therapy Space To Help Services Business Unit – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “May 01, 2019 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) CEO Marc N Casper Sold $13.9 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 22, 2019.