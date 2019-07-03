American National Bank Has Upped Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding By $746,360; Rbf Capital Trimmed By $4.88 Million Its Pepsico (PEP) Position

American National Bank increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 20.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American National Bank acquired 37,318 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 7.47%. The American National Bank holds 220,502 shares with $4.41 million value, up from 183,184 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $47.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 8.62M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – CANADA’S PM SAYS HAD GOOD CONVERSATIONS ON SUNDAY NIGHT WITH PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA, GIVES NO DETAILS; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada’s quarterly profit down 5 pct on lower transported volumes; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS SUPPORT FOR SHAREHOLDER RESOLUTION ON METHANE EMISSIONS AT KINDER MORGAN; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M

Rbf Capital Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 21.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rbf Capital Llc sold 40,000 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Rbf Capital Llc holds 145,000 shares with $17.77M value, down from 185,000 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $185.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $132.43. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.07 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $111 target. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $133 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $126 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Rbf Capital Llc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 2,000 shares to 12,060 valued at $14.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) stake by 126,125 shares and now owns 219,406 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Investment Management Inc invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Franklin Res Inc holds 0.73% or 11.17M shares. Moreover, Condor Capital has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,724 shares. Oarsman Capital Incorporated holds 18,043 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Timber Creek Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 26,437 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Dillon Assoc Inc reported 78,814 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested 1.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 8,423 were reported by Regent Invest Management Ltd Co. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 0.59% or 61,409 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt invested in 3.46% or 260,328 shares. Ohio-based Private Na has invested 1.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 0.12% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 118,908 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Incorporated Ca reported 3.01% stake. Beck Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 1,745 shares.

