American National Bank Has Upped Its Fastenal Co Common (FAST) Holding by $433,344; Shares Declined; Financial Engines Advisors Has Upped Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $910,728

American National Bank increased its stake in Fastenal Co Corp Common (FAST) by 98.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 13,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 27,222 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $887,000, up from 13,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Fastenal Co Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 92.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 2,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,197 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 2,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Adj EPS $3.64; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 12/03/2018 – BOEING, TURKISH AIRLINES FINALIZE DEAL FOR UP TO 30 787 DREAMLI; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil prices return to 3.5 year high over Iran; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $17.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 9,453 shares to 22,249 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 2,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 708,250 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 1,018 shares. Engines Advsrs owns 5,197 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.23% or 14,854 shares. Indiana Trust Inv Mgmt Co owns 5,160 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Strategy Asset Managers Llc invested in 3,127 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Old Point And Financial Services N A invested in 0.3% or 1,620 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 3,989 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 229,779 shares. Forbes J M Co Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.19% or 2,706 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv reported 9,311 shares. Fiduciary Tru Communication stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Valmark Advisers Inc holds 2,883 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,084 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.75% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,838 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tdam Usa reported 6,185 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 73,664 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Trust Advsr LP has 0.11% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 113,330 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability Company has 170,486 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Kepos Cap LP holds 82,291 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The California-based First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc owns 315,234 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hartford Invest reported 64,317 shares. 18,254 were accumulated by Jane Street Gp Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Creative Planning reported 40,469 shares stake. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 57,312 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn stated it has 32,173 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 19,075 shares to 105 shares, valued at $17,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 52,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).