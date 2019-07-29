American National Bank Has Trimmed Target Com (TGT) Holding; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Lowered By $77.70 Million Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 58.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 700,000 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 500,000 shares with $55.87 million value, down from 1.20M last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $103.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.53 million shares traded or 155.26% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City

American National Bank decreased Target Corp Com (TGT) stake by 29.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American National Bank analyzed 20,446 shares as Target Corp Com (TGT)'s stock declined 2.43%. The American National Bank holds 48,953 shares with $3.93 million value, down from 69,399 last quarter. Target Corp Com now has $44.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 5.32 million shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 10,000 shares to 60,000 valued at $106.85M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wen Hldg Inc stake by 133,825 shares and now owns 2.50 million shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Peretz Richard N.. Cesarone Nando bought 150 shares worth $16,731.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl holds 0.09% or 2,579 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd Llc has 1.85% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 26,971 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Liability Co has 1,869 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Financial In reported 7,235 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 1.23M shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 58,016 shares. Df Dent & Co owns 2,941 shares. Regions Fin accumulated 483,408 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd accumulated 6,468 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 50,689 are owned by Dubuque Bankshares And Co. The California-based Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Goelzer Invest Management has 0.27% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 25,469 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 290,762 shares. 2,050 were reported by Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. Berenberg maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.63 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Among 13 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Target had 27 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Wednesday, March 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $78 target. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86 million for 13.52 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

American National Bank increased Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) stake by 2,587 shares to 19,180 valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) stake by 15,196 shares and now owns 42,195 shares. Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A (NYSE:ACN) was raised too.