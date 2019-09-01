American National Bank Has Raised Its Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Holding; Saba Capital Management LP Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding By $33.18 Million

American National Bank increased Verizon Communications Com (VZ) stake by 32.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American National Bank acquired 34,796 shares as Verizon Communications Com (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The American National Bank holds 141,782 shares with $8.38M value, up from 106,986 last quarter. Verizon Communications Com now has $240.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 58.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 582,044 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Saba Capital Management Lp holds 417,956 shares with $23.84 million value, down from 1.00M last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $94.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Mnuchin: Qualcomm Deal ‘Unique Situation’ Warranting Public CFIUS Comment; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 28/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: South Korea’s Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS TO APRIL 5, 2018; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PREPARE EXIT FROM SERVER-CHIP BUSINESS; 11/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm fine from EU antitrust regulators expected Wednesday: source (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators; 06/03/2018 – Government Calls Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm a National Security Risk; 07/03/2018 – Kyle Bass: Broadcom-Qualcomm deal shouldn’t be allowed to go through; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shareholder Meeting Had Been Scheduled for Tuesday; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Capital Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 15,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bbr Lc accumulated 8,203 shares. Old West Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 58,527 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Gladius LP has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tctc Hldg Llc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Columbia Asset Mngmt has 1.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 76,622 shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited Com accumulated 67,751 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Weatherstone Cap Mgmt holds 0.32% or 5,044 shares. Moreover, Capital Ok has 0.46% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Nippon Life Investors Americas has 0.7% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 147,630 shares. Wills Fincl Gp has invested 3.34% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Company invested in 0.74% or 10,700 shares. 98,575 are held by First Bank And Of Newtown. Peddock Capital Limited stated it has 31,244 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 6.60% above currents $58.16 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 8.

American National Bank decreased Suntrust Bks Inc Com (NYSE:STI) stake by 21,425 shares to 5 valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) stake by 186,102 shares and now owns 35 shares. Costco Wholesale Corp Common (NASDAQ:COST) was reduced too.

Saba Capital Management Lp increased Eaton Vance Sr Income Tr (EVF) stake by 380,898 shares to 1.64M valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT) stake by 677,607 shares and now owns 974,498 shares. Western Asset High Incm Fd I (HIX) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 10.20% above currents $77.77 stock price. QUALCOMM had 29 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by JP Morgan. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, May 2. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $10500 target. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Thursday, May 23. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, June 6.