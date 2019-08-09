American National Bank Has Raised Its Position in Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) as Market Valuation Rose; Boston Research & Management Increases Holding in Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

American National Bank increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 2,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 32,101 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, up from 29,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $247.62. About 2.74 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 313.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 23,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,495 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 7,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 14.02 million shares traded or 53.76% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Cap Llc holds 1.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 68,476 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp invested in 119,908 shares. Alesco Advisors Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,405 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.53% or 83,588 shares. Cypress Capital Lc reported 14,020 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,967 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 0.94% or 277,487 shares. Ami Asset Corporation accumulated 299,404 shares or 2.45% of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 429,581 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Moreover, Badgley Phelps And Bell has 0.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waverton Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 14,450 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma holds 0.64% or 13.70M shares in its portfolio. 595,095 are held by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. Dakota Wealth Management owns 68,975 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Ca has 1.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Buy Disney Stock? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Disney Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $240.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Dublin Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 6,413 shares to 58,978 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,265 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.44% or 2.30 million shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 199,205 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Impact Advisors Llc holds 13,021 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Management Wi reported 3.5% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Heritage Invsts Management reported 0.85% stake. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.12% or 43,560 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Tech accumulated 21,380 shares. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 86,489 shares. Haverford owns 47,112 shares. Orleans Capital La accumulated 11,367 shares. Scotia Cap has 0.34% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Marietta Investment Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,411 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 78,688 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mitchell Cap Mgmt reported 9,678 shares.