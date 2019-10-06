American National Bank Has Raised Its Kla (KLAC) Holding; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Cut Holding by $28.50 Million

American National Bank increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 280.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 23,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 31,937 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78 million, up from 8,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $161.11. About 1.01M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Total Cost Synergies of About $50M; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144.03 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.01 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 250,000 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $195.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 92 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 15,646 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has 0.33% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 27,716 shares. Daiwa Securities Incorporated invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 91,008 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 889,951 shares. North Point Managers Corp Oh has 2.14% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 436,300 shares. Cibc Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 862,919 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 26 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited invested in 172,774 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $217.30M for 14.54 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold KLAC shares while 177 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 2.41% less from 139.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 106,486 are owned by Kbc Gru Nv. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 30,737 shares. Stifel Financial reported 0.04% stake. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested in 0.04% or 2,460 shares. Motco owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,649 shares. Pension Serv accumulated 209,665 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 256,226 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 643,744 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust owns 262 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Inc invested 0.07% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Dean Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.65% or 38,345 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 0.44% or 66,704 shares. Theleme Prns Llp holds 5.83% or 1.02 million shares.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 1,866 shares to 1,884 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 36,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

