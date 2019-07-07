American National Bank Has Raised By $1.28 Million Its Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) Stake; Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Has 0.56 Sentiment

American National Bank increased Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) stake by 56.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American National Bank acquired 15,196 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB)’s stock declined 6.17%. The American National Bank holds 42,195 shares with $3.55 million value, up from 26,999 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries now has $32.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 4.37M shares traded or 53.68% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (IIF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.26, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 9 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 16 decreased and sold holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc. The funds in our database now have: 4.37 million shares, down from 4.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

American National Bank decreased Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) stake by 7,648 shares to 7,077 valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) stake by 5,703 shares and now owns 33,252 shares. Suntrust Bks Inc Com (NYSE:STI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.02% stake. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 34,329 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 0.11% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 13,306 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 43,834 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc owns 98,573 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Torray Ltd Liability Com owns 24,676 shares. Hartford Finance Mngmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation, a Kansas-based fund reported 3,178 shares. Highland Management Ltd Liability invested in 64,240 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd owns 173,780 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 19,078 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 7,865 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hightower, Illinois-based fund reported 230,921 shares. Moreover, Boston Prtn has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Blackrock has 0.09% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell to buy up to 37M shares via Dutch Auction tender – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries had 8 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 5 with “Market Perform”. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 51,025 shares traded or 76.35% up from the average. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (IIF) has declined 15.54% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $283.38 million. The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of India.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “India Investment Fund Could Rise On Indian Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Druckenmiller: Global Debt A Looming Problem – Benzinga” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Global Debt Increase 2018 Vs. Gold Investment: Must See Charts – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “El Paso Electric Enters into Agreement to Be Purchased by the Infrastructure Investments Fund, an Investment Vehicle Advised by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Three Reasons For Stock Investors To Worry – Forbes” with publication date: May 28, 2019.