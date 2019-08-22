American National Bank Has Lowered Holding in Union Pac Com (UNP) as Market Value Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Nuveen Asset Management Has Decreased Position

American National Bank decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 5,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 33,252 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 38,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $166.71. About 1.56 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 67,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 271,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.01 million, down from 338,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.74. About 2.37 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Mgmt invested 1.51% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Burke Herbert Bancorp Tru Co holds 1.29% or 7,591 shares. Parsec Fin Incorporated has 0.87% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 71,484 shares. Leavell Inv Management holds 48,678 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Llc reported 1,393 shares. Moneta Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,419 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bokf Na holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 116,937 shares. White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,178 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 1,097 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Madrona Fincl Lc holds 0.32% or 1,503 shares. Guardian Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,807 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 108,268 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv holds 336,141 shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 256,850 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $21.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Busey Corp by 107,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark has 4,424 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Leavell Mngmt owns 7,769 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors holds 4,217 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bouchey Group Inc stated it has 6,994 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Valley Advisers has 28,597 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 4,038 are held by Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability Corporation. Farmers Bancorporation has 9,750 shares. Bp Plc has invested 0.49% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1.22M were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fmr Lc reported 16.22 million shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.15 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,090 shares to 3,750 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 15,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).