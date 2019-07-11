American National Bank Has Increased Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $2.82 Million; Electron Capital Partners Holds Stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 87,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 197,392 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, up from 109,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $136.92. About 542,290 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT

American National Bank increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1102.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 14,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,910 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, up from 1,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $209.48. About 1.33 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 4,536 shares to 690 shares, valued at $90,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Barclays Cap Conv Etf (CWB) by 5,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,664 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.31M shares or 0.27% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.42% or 54,496 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson Inc reported 28,965 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 58,650 shares. Community & Investment invested in 0.03% or 1,065 shares. L And S Advsr has 1.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 39,216 shares. Beck Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.35% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Glenmede Na accumulated 293,989 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 9,000 shares. 39,925 were accumulated by Raymond James Trust Na. Natixis has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has 305,841 shares. Opus Mngmt reported 35,000 shares. Mariner Lc reported 36,464 shares. Covington Cap invested in 1.01% or 83,956 shares.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares to 219,278 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).