American National Bank Has Increased Its Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Holding by $2.05 Million; Nrg Energy (NRG) Holder Voya Investment Management Lifted Position

American National Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 32.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 34,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,782 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, up from 106,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.41 billion market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 62,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 447,247 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, up from 384,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 1.84 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,678 shares to 4,265 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 8,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,511 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

