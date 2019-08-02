American National Bank Has Increased By $313,379 Its Roper Industries (ROP) Holding; Rwc Asset Management Llp Boosted Its Gartner (IT) Position

American National Bank increased Roper Industries Inc (ROP) stake by 5.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American National Bank acquired 919 shares as Roper Industries Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The American National Bank holds 16,693 shares with $5.71M value, up from 15,774 last quarter. Roper Industries Inc now has $37.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $360.89. About 558,155 shares traded or 24.01% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased Gartner Inc (IT) stake by 1.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rwc Asset Management Llp acquired 2,732 shares as Gartner Inc (IT)’s stock declined 10.96%. The Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 215,655 shares with $32.71M value, up from 212,923 last quarter. Gartner Inc now has $12.39B valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $137.41. About 776,931 shares traded or 85.45% up from the average. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 29/03/2018 – Gartner Recognizes Virtusa in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services; 20/03/2018 – Kuebix Recognized by Gartner with First-Time Positioning in 2018 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 06/04/2018 – Objectway Mentioned in Gartner Reports; 12/04/2018 – AKQA Positioned the Highest for Execution in the Leaders Quadrant of Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing; 24/05/2018 – Silver Sponsor ElegantJ BI Demonstrates Smarten Analytic at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, June 5-6, Mumbai, India; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: 1Q World-Wide PC Shipments Were 61.7 Million Units, 1.4% Decline From 1Q 2017; 13/03/2018 – Gartner reports Dell EMC, HPE and Inspur are top 3 in x86 servers in 2017; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 11/05/2018 – Birst Receives Among Five Highest Scores for All Five Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms; 20/04/2018 – SnapLogic Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service

American National Bank decreased Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) stake by 3,970 shares to 75 valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) stake by 5,703 shares and now owns 33,252 shares. Spdr Barclays Cap Conv Etf (CWB) was reduced too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $4.03 million activity. Stipancich John K sold $2.66M worth of stock. Conley Jason also sold $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, February 12. $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F.

Among 3 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Roper Technologies had 11 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $316 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 4. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, February 4 by Robert W. Baird.

Among 2 analysts covering Gartner (NYSE:IT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gartner had 7 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 6, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight”.

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 128,692 shares to 304,179 valued at $31.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 70,909 shares and now owns 57,719 shares. Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) was reduced too.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.25 million activity. On Thursday, March 14 Christopher MR Thomas sold $1.19M worth of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) or 8,259 shares.

