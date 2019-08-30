American National Bank Has Decreased Its Union Pac Com (UNP) Stake by $952,401; Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose While Shell Asset Management Co Decreased Its Position by $758,418

American National Bank decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 5,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 33,252 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 38,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $161.64. About 1.47M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 6,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 311,743 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.40 million, down from 317,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.42. About 2.52 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Limited Liability has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Boys Arnold & reported 5,263 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.42% or 188,342 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Barr E S Com reported 1,210 shares stake. Aull Monroe Investment Management has 13,244 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited reported 3,600 shares stake. Wedgewood Investors Pa holds 14,676 shares or 3.81% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Incorporated invested 2.59% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mawer Invest has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lau holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,198 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Greenleaf Tru invested in 9,124 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.35% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68B for 16.63 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 5,120 shares to 6,498 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Activebeta International Equity Etf Actvbt Intereqy by 220,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 592,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A (NYSE:ACN).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

