American National Bank Has Decreased Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Stake by $635,200; Stock Rose; Harvey Partners Holds Stake in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

American National Bank decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 98.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 3,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 75 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 4,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $156.52. About 1.56 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.06M market cap company. It closed at $6.34 lastly. It is down 27.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 30/05/2018 – ASPEN UNIVERSITY PROMOTES DR. ANNE MCNAMARA TO CHIEF NURSING OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – FIGS Co-Founder Trina Spear Named to Aspen Institute’s 2018 Class of Henry Crown Fellows; 29/03/2018 – First of Six New Aspen Dental Practices in New Mexico Opening to Make Access to Care Easier in the Land of Enchantment; 16/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In North Augusta; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN FACILITIES STRUCTURED ACROSS EU, ZAR, AUD CREDIT LINES; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Competition Prompts MBA Students to Innovate for the Good of Business and Society; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of Incoming President and CEO Dan Por; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD – PERFORMANCE IN SECOND HALF WILL BENEFIT FROM ADDITIONAL RIGHTS TO AZ ANAESTHETICS FOR FULL SIX MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – ASPEN CLOSES CIRCA EUR 3,400, 000,000 EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 19/04/2018 – Aspen Group Inc. Prices Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 2,587 shares to 19,180 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 5,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Common.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 75,000 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 31,876 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Co invested in 10,377 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.22% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 96,185 shares. Cabot has 1,940 shares. Philadelphia accumulated 0.03% or 2,051 shares. Moreover, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,497 shares. Trust Department Mb Bancshares N A holds 61,202 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability Co reported 3,084 shares stake. Moon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2,559 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strategic Advsr Limited holds 5,825 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Private Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Company invested in 1.58 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Schafer Cullen Cap Inc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 19.47 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. – HON – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Aspen Aerogels’s (NYSE:ASPN) Share Price Gain of 44% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) CEO Donald Young on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aspen Aerogels to Webcast 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) CEO Donald Young on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Aerogels: Gross Margin Is Key – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Llc owns 636,772 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Essex Invest Management Company Ltd Company has invested 0.15% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% or 52,297 shares. Oaktop Capital Ii LP reported 2.59 million shares stake. First Republic owns 15,439 shares. Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 400 are held by Wells Fargo & Com Mn. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 9,475 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 98,285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon reported 14,647 shares or 0% of all its holdings. George Kaiser Family Foundation, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 3.17 million shares. 35,137 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 41,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 9,517 shares.