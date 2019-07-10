American National Bank Has Cut Intel Com (INTC) Stake; Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Paramount Resources Cl A (TSE:POU), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Paramount Resources Cl A had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Altacorp on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. Scotia Capital downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by IBC. The firm has “Hold” rating by Desjardins Securities given on Friday, March 8. See Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) latest ratings:

08/03/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $9.5 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $7.5 Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $11 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $9 Maintain

American National Bank decreased Intel Corp Com (INTC) stake by 57.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American National Bank sold 5,678 shares as Intel Corp Com (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The American National Bank holds 4,265 shares with $229,000 value, down from 9,943 last quarter. Intel Corp Com now has $213.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 17.85 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 29/03/2018 – Intel: Amsterdam Appeals Court Gives Final Judgment in Cyclops Holdings Statutory Compulsory Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 06/04/2018 – INTEL CREATES NEW PRODUCT ASSURANCE & SECURITY GROUP

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity. The insider Shenoy Navin sold 1,821 shares worth $85,114.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancshares And Trust Of Newtown invested in 0.96% or 65,315 shares. Economic Planning Group Adv has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Company has 24,932 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 0.2% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 60,700 shares. Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.25% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 856,096 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0.29% or 125,894 shares. Braun Stacey Associates reported 1.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 12,513 shares. Ci has invested 0.22% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Acg Wealth reported 106,815 shares stake. Wills invested in 3.1% or 85,098 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 15,313 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Management stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ameriprise holds 0.44% or 17.71 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 13.57 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

American National Bank increased Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) stake by 5,120 shares to 6,498 valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) stake by 18,255 shares and now owns 52,350 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Common was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intel had 23 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Thursday, May 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, May 10 with “Buy”. As per Friday, January 25, the company rating was downgraded by Susquehanna. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 19. Wells Fargo downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, April 5 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Sell” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, February 25. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Sell” rating by Northland Capital given on Friday, March 15.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company has market cap of $884.95 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Principal Properties, Strategic Investments, and Corporate. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia.

The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 438,133 shares traded or 14.54% up from the average. Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.