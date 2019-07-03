American National Bank Decreased Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holding; Contour Asset Management Has Boosted By $10.19 Million Its Zynga (ZNGA) Stake

American National Bank decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 8.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American National Bank sold 10,380 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The American National Bank holds 109,481 shares with $5.91M value, down from 119,861 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $238.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 17.82 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS

Contour Asset Management Llc increased Zynga Inc (ZNGA) stake by 10.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contour Asset Management Llc acquired 2.04 million shares as Zynga Inc (ZNGA)’s stock rose 26.33%. The Contour Asset Management Llc holds 21.40 million shares with $114.09 million value, up from 19.37M last quarter. Zynga Inc now has $5.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.29. About 13.80 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 30/05/2018 – Zynga On Track to Deliver Results in Line With Original 2Q Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Privately-Held Gram Games for $250 Million

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased Altair Engr Inc stake by 631,865 shares to 782,014 valued at $28.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qorvo Inc stake by 49,170 shares and now owns 486,730 shares. Lions Gate Entmnt Corp was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Zynga had 11 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Thursday, May 2 to “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 30 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1.17M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Essex Investment Mngmt Communications Limited Liability reported 35,794 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 160,189 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.06% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0% or 80,109 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Caxton Assocs Lp invested in 0.98% or 1.27M shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Bb&T Securities invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Citadel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 32.55M shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% stake. Bessemer Grp owns 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 30,704 shares. Columbus Circle, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.69M shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $727,513 activity. Shares for $178,035 were sold by Bromberg Matthew S on Tuesday, January 15. 127,194 shares were sold by Ryan Jeffrey Miles, worth $549,478.

American National Bank increased Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) stake by 34,796 shares to 141,782 valued at $8.38M in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman Sachs Activebeta Em Mkts Equity Etf Gldmn Sach Actvbeta Emrg Mkt Eqy stake by 90,901 shares and now owns 98,833 shares. Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G had bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold holds 0.57% or 70,150 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Com owns 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2,818 shares. Moreover, Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 250 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Com reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bowling Portfolio Management holds 0.21% or 24,183 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability holds 2.34% or 194,179 shares. Moreover, Howard Cap Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Hemenway Trust Commerce Lc has 0.85% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 97,706 shares. Halsey Ct stated it has 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Idaho-based Selway Asset Management has invested 4.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Altfest L J And Incorporated reported 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Peregrine Asset Advisers has 0.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 10,762 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 13,876 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 484,071 shares or 0.44% of the stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.60 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, February 12 to “Equal-Weight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Overweight” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $58 target in Monday, March 25 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”.