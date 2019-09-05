American National Bank Decreased Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake; Forest Hill Capital Trimmed Its Glacier Bancorp New (GBCI) Position

American National Bank decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 8.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American National Bank sold 10,380 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The American National Bank holds 109,481 shares with $5.91 million value, down from 119,861 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $202.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 10.34 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased Glacier Bancorp Inc New (GBCI) stake by 14.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 14,697 shares as Glacier Bancorp Inc New (GBCI)’s stock rose 0.46%. The Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 89,322 shares with $3.58M value, down from 104,019 last quarter. Glacier Bancorp Inc New now has $3.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.77. About 208,456 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.99 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 15.77% above currents $47.32 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4900 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating.

American National Bank increased Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) stake by 2,861 shares to 32,101 valued at $7.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) stake by 2,587 shares and now owns 19,180 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

Analysts await Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 1.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.59 per share. GBCI’s profit will be $51.98 million for 16.15 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Glacier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) stake by 33,726 shares to 343,103 valued at $13.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) stake by 19,081 shares and now owns 187,252 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was raised too.

