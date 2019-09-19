American National Bank Cut Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) Stake as Stock Declined; Bank Of New York Mellon Com (BK) Stake Maintained by Corda Investment Management Llc

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 40.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 94,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 328,853 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.52M, up from 234,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.05. About 1.59M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 09/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Nominates 11 Board Incumbents and Bregal Investments Co-CEO Steven D. Black to Boar; 16/04/2018 – 42PI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon, Under Investor Pressure, Posts 9% Revenue Growth; 13/03/2018 – LRE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – 34RL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Investment Management Adds Bond Fund With Seven-Year Track Record To Distribution Platform; 10/04/2018 – 90MG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Repurchase; 25/05/2018 – 38OZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Return on Common Equity 12%

American National Bank decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by 90.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 38,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 3,885 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $335,000, down from 42,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $88.86. About 1.31 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 59,866 shares in its portfolio. First Natl owns 5,316 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 532 are owned by Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 71,960 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cap Ww Investors has 518,071 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 88,822 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 14,296 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com owns 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hikari Pwr Ltd invested in 316,990 shares or 1.51% of the stock. 112,835 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com. 275,837 are owned by Stewart Patten Com Ltd Llc. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 25,804 shares in its portfolio. Uss Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.09% or 201,200 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Next Inc has 11,789 shares.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $921.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) by 8,680 shares to 456,843 shares, valued at $26.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc. Com (NYSE:MRK) by 8,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,432 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $938.75 million for 7.93 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. The insider Patel Bhavesh V. bought 7,246 shares worth $498,873.

