American National Bank Cut Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake; National Beverage (FIZZ)’s Sentiment Is 1.08

National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 77 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 71 reduced and sold their equity positions in National Beverage Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 10.51 million shares, down from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding National Beverage Corp in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 37 Increased: 50 New Position: 27.

American National Bank decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 8.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American National Bank sold 10,380 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The American National Bank holds 109,481 shares with $5.91 million value, down from 119,861 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $248.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 8.81M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY

American National Bank increased American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) stake by 7,429 shares to 51,524 valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP) stake by 919 shares and now owns 16,693 shares. Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.35 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pettyjohn Wood White Inc has invested 1.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 84,208 shares. Greenwood Associates Ltd Company reported 3.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rice Hall James And Assoc Llc has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 58,789 shares. Waverton Inv Management Limited has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation New York holds 31,530 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Axa owns 0.97% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.58 million shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 52.69 million shares. Edgemoor Advisors holds 5,850 shares. Earnest Prns Lc reported 2,284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tompkins Financial Corp holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 119,077 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Company accumulated 11,043 shares or 0.17% of the stock. New England Invest & Retirement Gp Inc has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of flavored beverage products in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The firm offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, and Shasta Sparkling Water brand names; energy drinks and shots under the Rip It brand name; juice and juice products under the Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. It has a 13.95 P/E ratio. Pure brand names; and carbonated soft drinks in various flavors comprising regular, sugar-free, and reduced-calorie options under the Shasta and Faygo brands.

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 7.28% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. for 131,368 shares. Armistice Capital Llc owns 248,000 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 0.69% invested in the company for 10,868 shares. The Massachusetts-based Capital Impact Advisors Llc has invested 0.63% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 857,192 shares.