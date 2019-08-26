American National Bank Boosted American Express Co Com (AXP) Stake by $809,761; Blackstone Group LP Raised Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stake

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 248,688 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N

American National Bank increased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 7,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 51,524 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, up from 44,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 1.04 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 8,581 shares. Orinda Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.96% or 50,000 shares. Lpl Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Nordea Inv Mgmt owns 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 3,175 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.53M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com reported 0% stake. Beck Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Epoch Invest Prtnrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 59,614 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 7,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 167,000 shares. Vanguard Gp accumulated 0.02% or 12.19 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 10,858 shares. 15,900 are held by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Lc. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 2,500 shares.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.00 million shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $48.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 10,601 were reported by Acropolis Inv Mgmt Limited Co. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department accumulated 69 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 757,422 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Davis Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 700,000 shares. Strategic Financial Serv Incorporated owns 2,805 shares. Optimum Invest holds 0.1% or 2,805 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 57,770 shares. Lourd Ltd Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 0.12% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 50,390 shares. The Indiana-based Old Retail Bank In has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Eaton Vance Management reported 2.64 million shares stake. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability Co reported 71,252 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 670 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 186,102 shares to 35 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 8,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,511 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc Com (NYSE:STI).

