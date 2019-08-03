American National (ANAT) Holder Donald Smith & Company Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Whittier Trust Co Has Upped Air Lease Cl A (AL) Holding by $455,192

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 81.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 13,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 29,751 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 16,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 866,211 shares traded or 3.01% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in American National (ANAT) by 52.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 157,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 140,822 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.01M, down from 298,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in American National for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $118.4. About 21,667 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 19,428 shares to 24,775 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 49,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,892 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 1000 (IWB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1.06M shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 739,861 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 233,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 311,135 are owned by Victory Capital Management. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 392,804 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 10,579 shares. Franklin Resources has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 4.46 million shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 31,772 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.46 million shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp reported 34 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 855 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alyeska Grp Inc LP invested in 0.01% or 20,194 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt accumulated 48,546 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 107,038 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold ANAT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Mraz Amerine & Assocs stated it has 11,843 shares. Charles Schwab holds 78,134 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia accumulated 3,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Rk Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 80,039 shares or 9.28% of their US portfolio. Pnc Finance Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 213 shares. Bragg invested in 0.24% or 15,020 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Co holds 3,000 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company holds 2,419 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated, California-based fund reported 14,768 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.03% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Ent Fincl Svcs Corporation owns 0.01% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 324 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 21,951 shares. Sei Invs reported 0.01% stake. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Company invested 0.64% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

