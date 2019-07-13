American Money Management Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $2.34 Million; Stock Price Rose; Visa (V) Share Price Rose While Exchange Capital Management Cut by $3.00 Million Its Stake

Exchange Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc sold 19,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,864 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, down from 49,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $409.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08M shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ignore the Recent Downgrade, Disney Stock Is a Big-Time Buy – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMD, SQ, DIS – Investorplace.com” published on June 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nasdaq Today: M&A Fuels Stocks; Streaming Wars to Heat Up – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Get Ready for More Hulu Originals – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney World’s Top Rival Fires Back With a New Hotel – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32,218 shares to 28,790 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,432 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Idx (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Rech stated it has 5,400 shares. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chilton Cap Limited Liability Company holds 122,566 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Manikay Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 12.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Optimum Advisors owns 11,668 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 2,677 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd reported 1,419 shares. Fairfield Bush And Commerce holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 17,277 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.18M shares. Mcrae Capital Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,045 shares. Birmingham Capital Inc Al owns 21,345 shares. D L Carlson Investment holds 0.65% or 19,992 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 650 shares. Df Dent And Comm has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust holds 86,295 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hedge Funds Quietly Buying Visa Stock – Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa introduces APIs to allow installment payment plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Play Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.02 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,835 shares to 12,657 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH).