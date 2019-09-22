American Money Management Trimmed Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $315,216 as Valuation Declined; Jhl Capital Group Holds Stake in Suncoke Energy (SXC)

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 146.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 950,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 2.08M shares traded or 58.88% up from the average. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in SunCoke Energy

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 1,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 15,762 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 17,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 2.37M shares traded or 35.67% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $187.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,889 shares to 20,461 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.35 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.