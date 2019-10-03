American Money Management Trimmed Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Plantronics New Com (PLT) Share Value Declined, Disciplined Growth Investors Has Upped Position by $3.53 Million

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (PLT) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 95,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.04M, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.31. About 93,309 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects Polycom Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS; 30/03/2018 – Plantronics (PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q Rev $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 1,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 15,762 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 17,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $168.79. About 579,226 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 11,701 shares to 288,351 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 97,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76M shares, and cut its stake in Pros Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:PRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold PLT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lakewood Mgmt Lp holds 855,992 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Pnc Ser Gru reported 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 73,699 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% or 17,484 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 364,970 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 3,799 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Co holds 58,755 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru owns 0.08% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 76,018 shares. The New York-based Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 2,912 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated owns 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 64,176 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Wedge Cap L Lp Nc holds 0.05% or 119,170 shares.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $187.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 954 shares to 11,909 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,461 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.03M for 15.29 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.