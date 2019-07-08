American Money Management Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $2.34 Million; Stock Price Rose; Stevens Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stake by $2.25 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 70,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 272,810 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.87 million, down from 343,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 3.24 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – AFTER DEAL CLOSE, SCOTT TANSIL, CFO FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE TO LEAD ACQUIRED CORRESPONDENT & WHOLESALE ORIGINATION BUSINESSES; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeast Asset Incorporated holds 0.2% or 6,606 shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 2.34% or 71,697 shares. The Texas-based Frontier Management has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horan Capital Advsr Lc invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Company owns 5,446 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Renaissance Gp Ltd stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation owns 46,882 shares. Lincoln Capital Lc invested 4.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sns Group Ltd Liability accumulated 30,789 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Scott Selber holds 0.97% or 16,728 shares in its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 6,007 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated owns 139,244 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout reported 1.82M shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Huntington Bank & Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,149 shares. Globeflex Capital LP reported 17,352 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 214,377 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stephens Ar invested in 64,664 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt has 0.59% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 215,664 shares. 3,382 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd. Da Davidson & holds 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 10,206 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.22% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Investec Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Montana-based First Interstate National Bank has invested 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Virtu Financial Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Rampart Invest Mngmt Communication Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,407 shares.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 7.95% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CFG’s profit will be $435.43M for 9.37 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.