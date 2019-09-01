American Money Management Position In The Charles Schwab (SCHW) Was Increased; Itron (ITRI) Holder Robecosam Ag Has Lowered Position

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 10,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 75,955 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 65,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 6.90 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%; 27/03/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video)

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 22.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 82,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 286,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34M, down from 368,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 178,927 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Lp reported 350,923 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). National Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 131,025 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 419,896 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 8,806 shares. 280,178 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.02% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 156,200 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 217,315 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 40,719 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 245,468 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 22,314 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors accumulated 30,963 shares. Robecosam Ag has 286,000 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Technology has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 83,415 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $33.89 million activity.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 10,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Avangrid Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited reported 12,257 shares. Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 1.33 million shares. Cwh Cap stated it has 133,122 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Osborne Prtn Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc holds 565,674 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.21% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 51,865 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 216,435 shares. Smith Asset Group Incorporated LP has 0% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Amer Ins Tx invested 0.62% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 28,575 are held by Cumberland Prns Limited. Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 27,136 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Company reported 750 shares stake. 230,770 were accumulated by Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. 225,465 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advsrs. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dep Rcpt (SPY) by 10,099 shares to 1,268 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,790 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

