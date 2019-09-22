American Money Management Lowered Union Pacific (UNP) Position as Stock Price Rose; Icm Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in City Office Reit (CIO)

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $561.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 637,341 shares traded or 33.50% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Net $47.1M; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,629 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, down from 24,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.42M shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt One has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Rhumbline Advisers reported 60,310 shares. Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America holds 14,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 25,684 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 115,115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Da Davidson Company has invested 0.09% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Invesco invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn owns 2,990 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 159,341 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 11,125 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Blackrock has 2.98 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, New York-based fund reported 3.73 million shares. The California-based Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $187.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,889 shares to 20,461 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 12,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Asset Management accumulated 11,597 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has invested 0.16% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Ltd reported 0.76% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 131,041 are owned by Regions Fincl. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 5,137 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 19,149 are owned by Nicholas Inv Prns Limited Partnership. 25,037 were reported by Ajo L P. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Limited Co owns 2,598 shares. 409,050 are owned by Skylands Capital Lc. Omers Administration has 1.63% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 915,168 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 1.22 million shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,200 shares. Osterweis Mngmt invested in 5,083 shares. Diligent Invsts Lc accumulated 0.17% or 2,019 shares. Cornerstone Inv Llc owns 12,615 shares.