American Money Management Lowered Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $610,597; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Lifted Holding in 3M Co Com (MMM) as Share Value Declined

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,629 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, down from 24,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.15M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 72.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 15,747 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 9,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $187.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,889 shares to 20,461 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $562.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 6,524 shares to 101,174 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 9,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333 shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc Com.

