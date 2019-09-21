American Money Management Lowered Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) as Share Price Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Cut Holding by $328,244

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,629 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, down from 24,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.42M shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,492 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 53,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 360,729 were accumulated by Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sheets Smith Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13,081 shares. 562,746 were reported by Bessemer. S&Co holds 1.25% or 67,357 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc accumulated 0.98% or 13,750 shares. Hm Payson Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 38,551 shares. Eagle Asset Inc holds 294,207 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Naples Global Limited Liability owns 5,734 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Finance Advisers Ltd Com has 372,591 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Fragasso Gru owns 1,326 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aull & Monroe Invest Corporation has 1.17% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 13,044 shares. Vestor Lc reported 1.31% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wetherby Asset has 0.41% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 22,065 shares.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $187.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 12,138 shares to 102,028 shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.70B for 17.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,012 shares. Lvm Ltd Mi has invested 6.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mount Vernon Assocs Md invested 5.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1,880 were accumulated by Ckw Gp. Community Bank Of Raymore owns 3,417 shares. Central National Bank & Trust owns 21,323 shares. The Missouri-based Atwood And Palmer has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palisade Cap Limited Com Nj stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.17% or 6,025 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Cap accumulated 355,052 shares or 3.31% of the stock. Raymond James Finance Service owns 3.77 million shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Everett Harris & Ca holds 1.61 million shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt reported 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).