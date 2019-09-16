American Money Management Lowered By $315,216 Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding; Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Has 0.78 Sentiment

American Money Management Llc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 9.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Money Management Llc sold 1,584 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The American Money Management Llc holds 15,762 shares with $3.14M value, down from 17,346 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $48.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $183.15. About 756,227 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.69, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 21 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 27 cut down and sold positions in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund. The funds in our database now own: 11.95 million shares, down from 13.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 15 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

Selway Asset Management holds 1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund for 180,320 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc owns 1.17 million shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.57% invested in the company for 1.60 million shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.36% in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 76,428 shares.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 56,062 shares traded. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) has risen 4.03% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.03% the S&P500.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $512.91 million. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It has a 14.05 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Soroban Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 1.24 million shares. State Street Corp holds 11.19M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Natixis reported 42,222 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.2% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 398,686 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Valley Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,293 shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 12,297 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 6,445 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.14% or 159,022 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.52% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested in 0.04% or 24,346 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc holds 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 16,981 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Gp Limited Partnership has 1.09% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 163,638 shares. Valinor Management Limited Partnership invested 4.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.47% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 42,380 shares.

American Money Management Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 14,889 shares to 20,461 valued at $813,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 4,037 shares and now owns 45,465 shares. Ishares 0 (STIP) was raised too.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. also bought $100,546 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.59 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

