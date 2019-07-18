American Money Management Lifted Its The Charles Schwab (SCHW) Stake by $441,336; Voya Finl (VOYA) Share Price Rose While State Street Has Boosted Holding by $5.04 Million

State Street Corp increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 102,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.83M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.17 million, up from 4.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $56.8. About 600,654 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 10,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,955 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 65,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 5.91M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 20/03/2018 – Fed approves Charles Schwab bid to acquire Nevada’s Charles Schwab Trust Bank; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEBRUARY, UP 11% FROM FEBRUARY 2017

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 24,507 shares to 466,544 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 15,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,722 shares, and cut its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $172,282 activity. GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852 worth of stock or 926 shares. 1,500 shares were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V, worth $74,175 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 76,745 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 3.79M shares stake. The New York-based Cap Returns Lc has invested 7.11% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 30,504 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 116,700 shares. Us-based Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.83% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 2.61 million were reported by Lsv Asset. Hbk Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Focused Wealth Management has 0.04% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Walleye Trading Ltd Company reported 1,294 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 66,920 shares. 37,400 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Bluemar Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.94% or 168,796 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company reported 77,909 shares. The Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $11.64 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $115,250 was bought by Ruffel Charles A..

