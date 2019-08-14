American Money Management Lifted Its The Charles Schwab (SCHW) Holding by $441,336 as Shares Declined; As Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Lifted Its Holding

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 10,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 75,955 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 65,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 4.08M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 20/03/2018 – Fed approves Charles Schwab bid to acquire Nevada’s Charles Schwab Trust Bank; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 29/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 492,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.86 million, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 94,344 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Idx (IVV) by 3,354 shares to 1,351 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,790 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. The insider Goldfarb Mark A bought 2,595 shares worth $100,367.

