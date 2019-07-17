American Money Management Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $2.34 Million; As Embraer S A (ERJ) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Decreased Position

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 235,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 608,570 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 29/03/2018 – Embraer, Bombardier Sharpen Duel as Airlines Eye Upgraded Jets; 03/05/2018 – Aviation Pros: Envoy to Operate 15 New Embraer Large Regional Jets; 04/04/2018 – Aviator Aero: BNDES to finance export of new Embraer aircraft; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES EMBRAER S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 16/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS DELIVERS 14 COMMERCIAL PLANES AND 11 EXECUTIVE JETS IN FIRST QUARTER -FILING; 24/04/2018 – EMBRAER S.A. – Norway’s Widerøe Completes First Revenue Flight of an E190-E2; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO

More notable recent Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leadership for Embraer-Boeing joint venture – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paris Airshow Day 4: Boeing And Airbus End Disappointing Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in October – The Motley Fool” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Embraer SA (ERJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Embraer SA to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 229,477 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $86.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 13,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 635,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 566.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Embraer S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -58.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “WarnerMedia May Price Its Streaming Service Higher Than Netflix. Why? – Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Really Wants to Win an Oscar – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bb&T Corporation has 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tiedemann Limited Co has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 47,175 shares. Tctc Hldg Limited Liability Corporation reported 47,968 shares stake. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 10.86 million shares. Eagle Capital Ltd holds 189,554 shares. Financial Bank Of America De owns 24.40 million shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Company holds 35,789 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Gfs Advisors Lc has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.24 million shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Ltd Mi has 2.39% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 93,765 shares. Boys Arnold & has invested 0.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blue holds 0.28% or 4,795 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corporation Mi accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs reported 39,742 shares. Ssi Invest Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).