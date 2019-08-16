American Money Management Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Boosted by Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 7.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 57.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 3.30M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.78 million, up from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 20.08M shares traded or 99.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,393 shares to 37,430 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,242 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “Disney hits all-time high after record-setting ‘Avengers’ opening (DIS) – Business Insider” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart owns 71,697 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset owns 72,600 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. 188,484 are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Moreover, Stock Yards Natl Bank Company has 1.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 113,824 shares. Tower Bridge reported 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ledyard Bankshares stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Webster Bancshares N A has 34,370 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 999,159 shares. Tradition Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 21,187 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Field & Main State Bank owns 16,861 shares. Yorktown Management Research Incorporated reported 5,400 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 89,699 shares. Capstone Investment Lc invested in 33,521 shares. Page Arthur B holds 1.82% or 19,683 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & Co has 367,495 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 27,798 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $187.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 15,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.