American Money Management Increased Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT); Range Res (RRC) Position Held by Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 954 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 11,909 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 million, up from 10,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $393.55. About 629,167 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 16/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – AWARDED 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions; 03/04/2018 – Sikorsky Celebrates 30 Years of Black Hawk Helicopter Operations in Latin America; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 19/03/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $522 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – GREGORY KEE OF LOCKHEED MARTIN, DIETMAR THELEN, REPRESENTING MBDA,TO LEAD JV FROM MBDA DEUTSCHLAND OFFICE IN SCHROBENHAUSEN; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Fifth AEHF Protected Communications Satellite Completes Launch Environment Test; 02/05/2018 – LMT: @BuckSexton military c130 just crashed in Savanna Ga – ! $LMT

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 756,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 40.46M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282.43 million, up from 39.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.87% or $0.305 during the last trading session, reaching $4.135. About 8.52 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lockheed Martin: Powerful Company Equals Powerful Dividend Hikes – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “DFW units of Lockheed Martin, Raytheon each awarded major deals in August – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Niche Aerospace Manufacturer Heico Surpasses Earnings Estimates Again – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stewart Patten Llc owns 841 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il accumulated 7,983 shares or 0.34% of the stock. 8,390 were reported by Monetary Mngmt. 25,682 are held by Crossvault Management Limited Liability Company. First Heartland Consultants Inc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 16,154 were reported by Wills Gru. Moreover, Geller Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Rnc Cap Lc reported 128,292 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 59,424 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Com invested in 0% or 2,369 shares. 730 are owned by Wheatland Advisors Inc. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia invested in 99,815 shares. Money Mngmt Llc accumulated 11,909 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 608,901 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan owns 477,821 shares. 1.39M were reported by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company stated it has 74,049 shares. 2.96M are held by Stelliam L P. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 0.01% or 103,020 shares. Shelton Capital Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Cornerstone invested in 96 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Stevens Capital Management Lp reported 30,272 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 47,189 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1% or 419,300 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership reported 72,602 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 556,918 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 18,130 shares.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Range Resources Stock Is Rallying Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SAExploration and Contango Oil & Gas among Energy/Materials gainers; Schnitzer Steel Industries and Gulfport Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37 billion and $971.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 13,211 shares to 190,178 shares, valued at $19.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covia Hldgs Corp by 1.54 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).