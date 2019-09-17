American Money Management Increased Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT); Eaton Vance Management Increased Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Position

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 954 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 11,909 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 million, up from 10,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $394.44. About 597,776 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-MBDA CEO BOUVIER SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT COOPERATION AGREEMENTS, NOT TAKEOVERS TO GAIN ACCESS TO U.S. MARKET; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SAYS TURKEY HAS A PROGRAM OF 100 F35 AIRCRAFT; FIRST AIRCRAFT ROLLOUT IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS – BERNSTEIN CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Pentagon Says Lockheed Must Keep $1.1 Trillion F-35 Costs Down; 24/04/2018 – Meanwhile, Lockheed $LMT saying problems with F-35 jets not being accepted by pentagon. F-35 another top revenue program of $MRCY Mercury. Looking fwd to their view on it later in addition to SEWIP; 05/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $481 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z; 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 NET SALES $50,350 MLN $51,850 MLN; 13/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $1.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 3,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 16,845 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, up from 13,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $138.03. About 116,953 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 17/04/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-LaSalle Investment seeks $1 billion for property fund – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BORROWING CAPACITY REMAINS AT $2.75 BLN; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark acquires SaaS-based real estate asset management company Stessa; 08/03/2018 – Jones Lang LaSalle Amends Bylaws to Provide for Proxy Access; 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID AMONG FIRMS WEIGHING OFFER FOR LASALLE REIT; 30/05/2018 – JLL’s CEO comments on LaSalle’s double acquisition from Aviva Investors; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT IS SAID TO SEEK $1 BILLION FOR PROPERTY FUND; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q EPS 88c

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 26,315 shares to 4.86M shares, valued at $256.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 13,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,257 shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold JLL shares while 111 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 41.06 million shares or 0.91% more from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guinness Asset Management holds 117 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Com reported 4,016 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 26 shares stake. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.02% or 49,249 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 13,414 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 3,578 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) or 13 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability owns 36,518 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 15,093 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Merian Invsts (Uk) stated it has 526,543 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.14% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Long Pond Cap Limited Partnership has invested 2.17% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Synovus Financial owns 62 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 243 were accumulated by Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. The Saskatchewan – Canada-based Greystone Managed Investments Incorporated has invested 0.97% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 653 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Churchill invested in 49,547 shares. Edgestream LP holds 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 1,172 shares. Nbw Cap Limited Company holds 24,295 shares. Wms Prtn owns 1,142 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Advisory Service Incorporated holds 0.17% or 2,465 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va owns 0.08% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 759 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc has 954 shares. 13,177 are held by Connors Investor Services. Dsc Advsrs LP accumulated 0.04% or 587 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 4,500 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,113 shares. Northwest Counselors Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,274 shares.

