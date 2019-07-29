American Money Management Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $2.34 Million; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.40 Million as Valuation Rose

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 7,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,498 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 10/05/2018 – Apple to Invest C$13M and Provide Technical Support for Elysis Ventur; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,837 shares to 5,432 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dep Rcpt (SPY) by 10,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,268 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “AT&T’s Streaming Strategy Is Still a Fragmented Mess – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Disney vs. Netflix – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1,947 are held by Counsel Limited Liability. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Corp Dc holds 230,632 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. 200,717 are owned by Cornerstone. 1St Source Bancorporation has 78,780 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Azimuth Cap Limited Co has invested 0.91% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rice Hall James And Limited Com owns 6,950 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 16,489 shares. Strategic Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bellecapital Intl Limited invested in 0.69% or 9,713 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). South Dakota Invest Council holds 1.01% or 429,581 shares. Sand Hill Global Advsr has invested 0.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Apple To Announce 3 New iPhone Models – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Breaks Down Intel’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump Tweets On China Issues For Apple, Google – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Thursday’s Market Minute: The Eye Of Yhe Earnings Storm – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $2.10 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.66B for 24.73 P/E if the $2.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 16,987 shares. Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,046 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Cibc Mkts invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 18,571 were reported by Lafayette Invs. Monarch Capital Inc holds 1.54% or 22,408 shares. Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Co has 2.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 275,525 shares. 604,986 were accumulated by Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corp. Summit Finance Strategies Incorporated stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palladium Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 282,181 shares. Birmingham Capital Company Inc Al holds 6,386 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Vantage Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 447,021 shares. Excalibur Mgmt reported 21,149 shares or 3.79% of all its holdings. Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perkins Coie Trust Communication reported 2.2% stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,093 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,740 shares to 40,932 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).